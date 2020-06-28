29 Dogwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

Beautifully upgraded, 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, highly desired two story condo in Aliso Viejo now available for lease! Great location in the

Morningside Terrace neighborhood. This condo features all bedrooms up with full bathroom with direct access from master bedroom. Also,

a half bathroom downstairs. Outside features a front patio, a back patio, and a balcony! Inside you will feel at home with a open floor plan

dining room and living room with a fireplace. The large master has vaulted ceilings, and a view of the pool. Recent upgrades include new

counter-tops in the kitchen and bathroom, new travertine stone floors, new carpet upstairs, new AC and thermostats, crown molding,

recessed lighting, and newly painted! Live 15 minutes from the beach! The community features a pool, spa, barbeque, and ample guest

parking!