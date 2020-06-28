All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 29 Dogwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
29 Dogwood Lane
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:47 PM

29 Dogwood Lane

29 Dogwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

29 Dogwood Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Morningside Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Beautifully upgraded, 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, highly desired two story condo in Aliso Viejo now available for lease! Great location in the
Morningside Terrace neighborhood. This condo features all bedrooms up with full bathroom with direct access from master bedroom. Also,
a half bathroom downstairs. Outside features a front patio, a back patio, and a balcony! Inside you will feel at home with a open floor plan
dining room and living room with a fireplace. The large master has vaulted ceilings, and a view of the pool. Recent upgrades include new
counter-tops in the kitchen and bathroom, new travertine stone floors, new carpet upstairs, new AC and thermostats, crown molding,
recessed lighting, and newly painted! Live 15 minutes from the beach! The community features a pool, spa, barbeque, and ample guest
parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Dogwood Lane have any available units?
29 Dogwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 29 Dogwood Lane have?
Some of 29 Dogwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Dogwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29 Dogwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Dogwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29 Dogwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 29 Dogwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29 Dogwood Lane offers parking.
Does 29 Dogwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Dogwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Dogwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 29 Dogwood Lane has a pool.
Does 29 Dogwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 29 Dogwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Dogwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Dogwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Dogwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Dogwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College