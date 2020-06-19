Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

274 Sandcastle is a highly upgraded property in the very quaint community of Villas South. This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home has a very desirable open floor plan, with high ceilings, two sliding windows leading to a luscious green and very private backyard. The Kitchen is highly upgraded with stainless steal appliances, beautiful granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, custom light fixture, custom window coverings, shutters, high end washer/dryer and refrigerator included. The community has a vey upgraded pool/Jacuzzi only walking distance from this property.