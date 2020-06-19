All apartments in Aliso Viejo
274 Sandcastle

274 Sandcastle · No Longer Available
Location

274 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
274 Sandcastle is a highly upgraded property in the very quaint community of Villas South. This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home has a very desirable open floor plan, with high ceilings, two sliding windows leading to a luscious green and very private backyard. The Kitchen is highly upgraded with stainless steal appliances, beautiful granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, custom light fixture, custom window coverings, shutters, high end washer/dryer and refrigerator included. The community has a vey upgraded pool/Jacuzzi only walking distance from this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Sandcastle have any available units?
274 Sandcastle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 274 Sandcastle have?
Some of 274 Sandcastle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 Sandcastle currently offering any rent specials?
274 Sandcastle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Sandcastle pet-friendly?
No, 274 Sandcastle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 274 Sandcastle offer parking?
Yes, 274 Sandcastle offers parking.
Does 274 Sandcastle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 274 Sandcastle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Sandcastle have a pool?
Yes, 274 Sandcastle has a pool.
Does 274 Sandcastle have accessible units?
No, 274 Sandcastle does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Sandcastle have units with dishwashers?
No, 274 Sandcastle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 274 Sandcastle have units with air conditioning?
No, 274 Sandcastle does not have units with air conditioning.
