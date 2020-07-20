All apartments in Aliso Viejo
27 Picket Lane

27 Picket Lane · No Longer Available
Location

27 Picket Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Twelve Picket Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
This charming detached home features wide-plank engineered wood floors, plantation shutters, custom wainscoting, bright white tile kitchen counters and private back yard. There's a cozy fireplace, ceiling fan and built in bookcases in the family room with a half bath downstairs. Upstairs has the 3 bedrooms with walk in closets in the master and 2nd bedroom, plush carpeting throughout, laundry area with washer/dryer hookups and storage space. It's move in ready with direct access 2 car garage with the community pool and spa nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Picket Lane have any available units?
27 Picket Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27 Picket Lane have?
Some of 27 Picket Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Picket Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27 Picket Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Picket Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27 Picket Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 27 Picket Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27 Picket Lane offers parking.
Does 27 Picket Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Picket Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Picket Lane have a pool?
Yes, 27 Picket Lane has a pool.
Does 27 Picket Lane have accessible units?
No, 27 Picket Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Picket Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Picket Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Picket Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Picket Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
