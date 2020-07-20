27 Picket Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

This charming detached home features wide-plank engineered wood floors, plantation shutters, custom wainscoting, bright white tile kitchen counters and private back yard. There's a cozy fireplace, ceiling fan and built in bookcases in the family room with a half bath downstairs. Upstairs has the 3 bedrooms with walk in closets in the master and 2nd bedroom, plush carpeting throughout, laundry area with washer/dryer hookups and storage space. It's move in ready with direct access 2 car garage with the community pool and spa nearby.