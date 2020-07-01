All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:09 PM

27 Medici

27 Medici
Location

27 Medici, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
California Renaissance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Desirable Townhouse style home located in the California Renaissance tract in a great neighborhood of Aliso Viejo. One of the best open floor plans in the tract. This property offers 2 bedrooms + Office/Den and 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Large living room with fireplace and sliding glass door that leads out to nice sized private yard. Outdoor area is perfect for entertaining. Dining area off kitchen. Master bedroom has it's own private balcony overlooking the yard. Master bathroom equipped with jetted tub and separate shower. 2 Car direct access garage. Laundry room. Fantastic community pool & spa facilities. This home is in an Award-Winning School District and within a short drive to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Medici have any available units?
27 Medici doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27 Medici have?
Some of 27 Medici's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Medici currently offering any rent specials?
27 Medici is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Medici pet-friendly?
No, 27 Medici is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 27 Medici offer parking?
Yes, 27 Medici offers parking.
Does 27 Medici have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Medici does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Medici have a pool?
Yes, 27 Medici has a pool.
Does 27 Medici have accessible units?
No, 27 Medici does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Medici have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Medici does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Medici have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Medici does not have units with air conditioning.

