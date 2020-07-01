27 Medici, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 California Renaissance
Desirable Townhouse style home located in the California Renaissance tract in a great neighborhood of Aliso Viejo. One of the best open floor plans in the tract. This property offers 2 bedrooms + Office/Den and 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Large living room with fireplace and sliding glass door that leads out to nice sized private yard. Outdoor area is perfect for entertaining. Dining area off kitchen. Master bedroom has it's own private balcony overlooking the yard. Master bathroom equipped with jetted tub and separate shower. 2 Car direct access garage. Laundry room. Fantastic community pool & spa facilities. This home is in an Award-Winning School District and within a short drive to the beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
