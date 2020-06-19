All apartments in Aliso Viejo
25 La Mirage Circle

25 La Mirage Cir · No Longer Available
Location

25 La Mirage Cir, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
La Mirage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spectacular Breath Taking Panoramic Views of Aliso Viejo and Saddleback Mountains from the moment you walk into this lovely highly upgraded home.(NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW) Views from the kitchen, dining and living rooms and master suite. Some features are: Exquisite remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counters, ample Euro white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel Jenn Air Refrigerator, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, cozy gas log fireplace in living room, vaulted ceiling, beautiful wood flooring through out except for all 3 bedrooms have upgraded textured carpet, designer interior paint, designer wall paper, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, upgraded powder room with marble counter. Master Suite offers dual mirrored wardrobe closets and exquisite remodeled master bathroom features gorgeous marble counter & shower. Laundry closet is conveniently located inside. Two car garage with storage cabinets has direct access to kitchen area. Enjoy the views and nature in this peaceful tranquil large patio. Association swimming pool, spa and tennis courts available for your enjoyment. Close to Soka University, Wood Canyon Wilderness Park, trails, and approximately 8 miles to Laguna Beach. Centrally located to many shopping centers, banks, restaurants and award winning schools. Turn-key very special property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 La Mirage Circle have any available units?
25 La Mirage Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25 La Mirage Circle have?
Some of 25 La Mirage Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 La Mirage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
25 La Mirage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 La Mirage Circle pet-friendly?
No, 25 La Mirage Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 25 La Mirage Circle offer parking?
Yes, 25 La Mirage Circle offers parking.
Does 25 La Mirage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 La Mirage Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 La Mirage Circle have a pool?
Yes, 25 La Mirage Circle has a pool.
Does 25 La Mirage Circle have accessible units?
No, 25 La Mirage Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 25 La Mirage Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 La Mirage Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 La Mirage Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 La Mirage Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

