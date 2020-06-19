25 La Mirage Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spectacular Breath Taking Panoramic Views of Aliso Viejo and Saddleback Mountains from the moment you walk into this lovely highly upgraded home.(NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW) Views from the kitchen, dining and living rooms and master suite. Some features are: Exquisite remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counters, ample Euro white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel Jenn Air Refrigerator, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, cozy gas log fireplace in living room, vaulted ceiling, beautiful wood flooring through out except for all 3 bedrooms have upgraded textured carpet, designer interior paint, designer wall paper, plantation shutters, recessed lighting, upgraded powder room with marble counter. Master Suite offers dual mirrored wardrobe closets and exquisite remodeled master bathroom features gorgeous marble counter & shower. Laundry closet is conveniently located inside. Two car garage with storage cabinets has direct access to kitchen area. Enjoy the views and nature in this peaceful tranquil large patio. Association swimming pool, spa and tennis courts available for your enjoyment. Close to Soka University, Wood Canyon Wilderness Park, trails, and approximately 8 miles to Laguna Beach. Centrally located to many shopping centers, banks, restaurants and award winning schools. Turn-key very special property.