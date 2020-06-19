25 Cottonwood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Detached 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home at the Top of the Hill with City Light & Mountains Views. Spacious Floorplan Formal Living & Dining room, Light, bright, white Kitchen opens to Family room w/Fireplace. Freshly painted through-out and New Carpet. The home features recessed lighting, tile floors, four upstairs bedrooms, upstairs laundry room, master suite with seperate tub & shower, dual vanity, walk-in closet, and breathtaking views..The low maintance backyard is a perfect place to enjoy the sunsets and views. There is also a fabulous Association Pool, Spa, Gym and Club House that you have use of when you move into this charming neighborhood.