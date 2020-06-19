All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

25 Cottonwood Drive

25 Cottonwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

25 Cottonwood Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vista Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Detached 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home at the Top of the Hill with City Light & Mountains Views. Spacious Floorplan Formal Living & Dining room, Light, bright, white Kitchen opens to Family room w/Fireplace. Freshly painted through-out and New Carpet. The home features recessed lighting, tile floors, four upstairs bedrooms, upstairs laundry room, master suite with seperate tub & shower, dual vanity, walk-in closet, and breathtaking views..The low maintance backyard is a perfect place to enjoy the sunsets and views. There is also a fabulous Association Pool, Spa, Gym and Club House that you have use of when you move into this charming neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Cottonwood Drive have any available units?
25 Cottonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25 Cottonwood Drive have?
Some of 25 Cottonwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Cottonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25 Cottonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Cottonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25 Cottonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 25 Cottonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25 Cottonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 25 Cottonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Cottonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Cottonwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25 Cottonwood Drive has a pool.
Does 25 Cottonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 25 Cottonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Cottonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Cottonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Cottonwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Cottonwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
