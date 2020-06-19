24882 Via San Rafael

Amenities

Beautiful Single level home features 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms; Nice end unit location with no unit above or below; Spacious open floor plan; Living room opens up to an enclosed private patio; Kitchen with lots of cabinets and skylight; The home is Freshly painted with new carpet in bedrooms; New granite kitchen countertop and sink; New Dishwasher, Blinds, Fans and fixtures, faucets; Central Air conditioning; Full size indoor Laundry area; Large detached two car garage; Great location within the community with lush greenbelt areas; Does not back against Moulton or Via Iglesia; Community features Swimming Pool, Spa, BBQ area, Playground, Tennis Courts. Close to Shopping and Major Freeways ! Ready to move-in !