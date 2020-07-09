All apartments in Aliso Viejo
24 Dawn Lane

Location

24 Dawn Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Amenities

patio / balcony
Wow, what a view...Home is situated in highly desirable Skyview, WestRidge neighborhood in Aliso Viejo. 3 bedrooms plus a wonderful loft & main floor area that may be used as a possible office or playroom. Living room, family room,dining & kitchen nook. Large kitchen with island. Interior laundry upstairs. Wonderful open, bright floor-plan. Master Suite on rear of home for view and privacy. Separate tub and shower. 2 closets. Balcony to sit and enjoy the city & mountain views. Two car attached. Grassy back yard with some fruit trees is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Call Peg 949-436-1298
Showings start Saturday noon, 5/23 by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Dawn Lane have any available units?
24 Dawn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
Is 24 Dawn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24 Dawn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Dawn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24 Dawn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 24 Dawn Lane offer parking?
No, 24 Dawn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 24 Dawn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Dawn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Dawn Lane have a pool?
No, 24 Dawn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24 Dawn Lane have accessible units?
No, 24 Dawn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Dawn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Dawn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Dawn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Dawn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

