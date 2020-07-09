24 Dawn Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Wow, what a view...Home is situated in highly desirable Skyview, WestRidge neighborhood in Aliso Viejo. 3 bedrooms plus a wonderful loft & main floor area that may be used as a possible office or playroom. Living room, family room,dining & kitchen nook. Large kitchen with island. Interior laundry upstairs. Wonderful open, bright floor-plan. Master Suite on rear of home for view and privacy. Separate tub and shower. 2 closets. Balcony to sit and enjoy the city & mountain views. Two car attached. Grassy back yard with some fruit trees is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Call Peg 949-436-1298

Showings start Saturday noon, 5/23 by appointment.