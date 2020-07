23 Shorecliff

Amenities

WELCOME HOME! ADORABLE RESIDENCE FULLY UPGRADED IN PACIFIC RIDGE A VERY DESIRABLE AREA OF ALISO VIEJO. THE HOMES HERE ARE SPACIOUSLY SEPARATED WITH AVERAGE LOT SIZES LARGER THAN MOST TRACTS AND GIVES THE FEEL OF A TRUE SINGLE FAMILY LIVING. LOCATED ON A SINGLE LOADED STREET WITH CITY LIGHT VIEWS FROM THE FRONT AND GREENBELT AT THE BACK. LARGE PRIVATE RELAXING BACK YARD FOR YOUR ENTERTAINMENT AND ENJOYMENT. UPON ENTRY YOU WILL IMMEDIATELY BE IMPRESSED WITH THE OPEN BRIGHT AND LIGHT LIVING ROOM THAT HAS VAULTED CEILING AND A SPACIOUS FORMAL DINING ROOM. THE GOURMET KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOMS LOOKS OUT TO THE BACK YARD AND GREENBELT. DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE HAS EPOXY FLOORING, AMPLE OVERHEAD STORAGE, CABINETS AND A WORK BENCH. THERE ARE MANY BEAUTIFUL FEATURES TO THIS LOVELY HOME INCLUDING: TRAVERTINE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS, GRANITE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM COUNTER TOPS WITH BACK SPLASH, STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, CUSTOM CROWN MOLDINGS AND BASEBOARDS THROUGHOUT, CEILING FANS WITH REMOTES, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET WITH BUILTIN, JACUZZI TUB IN THE MASTER BATH PEDESTAL SINKS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, CUSTOM FIREPLACE. UPGRADED WINDOWS THROUGH OUT, SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM, BRAND NEW A/C UNIT INSTALLED LAST SUMMER, SPRINKLER SYSTEM AND MORE. GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS, TOLL ROAD, SHOPPING, LAGUNA BEACH, IRVINE SPECTRUM AND ALISO TOWN CENTER. THE COMMUNITY INCLUDES SPORTS FIELDS, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, PICNIC AREAS, KIDS PLAY GROUND AND MORE. LOW HOA AND TAX WITH NO MELLO ROOS.