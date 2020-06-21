23 Dominguez St

Amenities
This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space. EXCEPTIONAL PERIMETER LOCATION WITH NO HOMES DIRECTLY BEHIND, VIEW & ADDED PRIVACY! Close to Creekside Park and Aliso Viejo community park. 3 Minutes to ALISO VIEJO TOWN CENTER and LAGUNA NIGUEL MARKET PLACE with shopping, restaurants, movie theaters. 15 minutes to LAGUNA BEACH and DANA POINT HARBOR. Capistrano Unified School District
Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Partial garage was used by owner as storage.