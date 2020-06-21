All apartments in Aliso Viejo
23 Dominguez St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:36 PM

23 Dominguez St

23 Dominguez Street · (949) 326-1888
Location

23 Dominguez Street, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
California Reflections

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1725 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space. EXCEPTIONAL PERIMETER LOCATION WITH NO HOMES DIRECTLY BEHIND, VIEW & ADDED PRIVACY! Close to Creekside Park and Aliso Viejo community park. 3 Minutes to ALISO VIEJO TOWN CENTER and LAGUNA NIGUEL MARKET PLACE with shopping, restaurants, movie theaters. 15 minutes to LAGUNA BEACH and DANA POINT HARBOR. Capistrano Unified School District
Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Partial garage was used by owner as storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Dominguez St have any available units?
23 Dominguez St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Dominguez St have?
Some of 23 Dominguez St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Dominguez St currently offering any rent specials?
23 Dominguez St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Dominguez St pet-friendly?
No, 23 Dominguez St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 23 Dominguez St offer parking?
Yes, 23 Dominguez St does offer parking.
Does 23 Dominguez St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Dominguez St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Dominguez St have a pool?
No, 23 Dominguez St does not have a pool.
Does 23 Dominguez St have accessible units?
No, 23 Dominguez St does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Dominguez St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Dominguez St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Dominguez St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23 Dominguez St has units with air conditioning.
