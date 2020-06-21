23 Dominguez St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space. EXCEPTIONAL PERIMETER LOCATION WITH NO HOMES DIRECTLY BEHIND, VIEW & ADDED PRIVACY! Close to Creekside Park and Aliso Viejo community park. 3 Minutes to ALISO VIEJO TOWN CENTER and LAGUNA NIGUEL MARKET PLACE with shopping, restaurants, movie theaters. 15 minutes to LAGUNA BEACH and DANA POINT HARBOR. Capistrano Unified School District

Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Partial garage was used by owner as storage.