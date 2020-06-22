23 Brownstone Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Welcome to Vantis, this upscale spacious three story townhouse features an elegant floor plan that allows you to relax under soaring 20ft ceilings with subtle recessed lighting and poetic architectural lines. The chef's kitchen has an oversized granite island, custom dark oak cabintery, and stainless steel appliances. This light and bright home has all the amenities including a two car tandem parking garage and a convienient laundry room next to the master suite. The spacious master suite overlooks the Vantis pool featuring an on suite bathroom with dual vanities and a soaking tub shrouded in Turkish marble. Stroll down to the club house that features a billards table, outdoor dining areas, a world class fitness room, and tech conference rooms all with easy access. Walk down to the movie theatre, Trader Joe's, and countless restaurants. This lifestyle is right at your finger tips, don't miss out on this amazing opportunity.