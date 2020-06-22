All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:16 PM

23 Brownstone Way

23 Brownstone Way · (949) 939-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23 Brownstone Way, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to Vantis, this upscale spacious three story townhouse features an elegant floor plan that allows you to relax under soaring 20ft ceilings with subtle recessed lighting and poetic architectural lines. The chef's kitchen has an oversized granite island, custom dark oak cabintery, and stainless steel appliances. This light and bright home has all the amenities including a two car tandem parking garage and a convienient laundry room next to the master suite. The spacious master suite overlooks the Vantis pool featuring an on suite bathroom with dual vanities and a soaking tub shrouded in Turkish marble. Stroll down to the club house that features a billards table, outdoor dining areas, a world class fitness room, and tech conference rooms all with easy access. Walk down to the movie theatre, Trader Joe's, and countless restaurants. This lifestyle is right at your finger tips, don't miss out on this amazing opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Brownstone Way have any available units?
23 Brownstone Way has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Brownstone Way have?
Some of 23 Brownstone Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Brownstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
23 Brownstone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Brownstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 23 Brownstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 23 Brownstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 23 Brownstone Way does offer parking.
Does 23 Brownstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Brownstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Brownstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 23 Brownstone Way has a pool.
Does 23 Brownstone Way have accessible units?
No, 23 Brownstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Brownstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Brownstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Brownstone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Brownstone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
