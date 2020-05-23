All apartments in Aliso Viejo
22681 Oakgrove

22681 Oakgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22681 Oakgrove Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Canyon Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
*** Call or Email Paul for Private Showing 949.732.0075 or rent@pdcre.com *** Fantastic upgraded condo walking distance to Aliso Town Center! Close to shopping, dining, and the 73 toll road. Spacious unit offers large bedroom and living room with separate dining area/open den. Unit has been remodeled with newer carpet, upgraded kitchen, and inside full-size laundry!! Includes Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer. Has assigned parking, Pool & Spa, Gym, and plenty of guest parking in community. HOA does not accept pets for renters. Fantastic location in the community with tons of privacy, VERY quiet, private balcony. You don't want to miss this superb rental, it'll go FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22681 Oakgrove have any available units?
22681 Oakgrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22681 Oakgrove have?
Some of 22681 Oakgrove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22681 Oakgrove currently offering any rent specials?
22681 Oakgrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22681 Oakgrove pet-friendly?
Yes, 22681 Oakgrove is pet friendly.
Does 22681 Oakgrove offer parking?
Yes, 22681 Oakgrove offers parking.
Does 22681 Oakgrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22681 Oakgrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22681 Oakgrove have a pool?
Yes, 22681 Oakgrove has a pool.
Does 22681 Oakgrove have accessible units?
No, 22681 Oakgrove does not have accessible units.
Does 22681 Oakgrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 22681 Oakgrove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22681 Oakgrove have units with air conditioning?
No, 22681 Oakgrove does not have units with air conditioning.

