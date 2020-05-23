22681 Oakgrove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

*** Call or Email Paul for Private Showing 949.732.0075 or rent@pdcre.com *** Fantastic upgraded condo walking distance to Aliso Town Center! Close to shopping, dining, and the 73 toll road. Spacious unit offers large bedroom and living room with separate dining area/open den. Unit has been remodeled with newer carpet, upgraded kitchen, and inside full-size laundry!! Includes Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer. Has assigned parking, Pool & Spa, Gym, and plenty of guest parking in community. HOA does not accept pets for renters. Fantastic location in the community with tons of privacy, VERY quiet, private balcony. You don't want to miss this superb rental, it'll go FAST!