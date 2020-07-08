222 Woodcrest Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful detached home with new kitchen and stunning views! - Newly remodeled detached home with stunning views in family-friendly neighborhood. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large loft, and laundry room all located upstairs. Downstairs features a brand-new kitchen with quartz counter tops, new cabinetry, new stainless-steel appliances and a center island with space for bar stool seating. The kitchen is open to the family room with gas fireplace perfect for snuggling up for family movie night. French doors open the living space to the beautiful professionally hardscaped backyard, which includes a built-in fire table and running fountain to add to the serenity and the tranquil setting of the outdoor space. Downstairs you will also find the dining room, formal living space and guest bathroom. A two-car garage with laminate flooring can be accessed through the home and can potentially be used as an indoor gym or playroom. The master retreat features a large walk-in closet and a private balcony with stunning city lights, mountain, canyon hills and sunset views! The master bath has been mostly updated and includes a separate shower and soaking tub. Located in the highly coveted Vista Plaza community offering pool and fitness center amenities. Close to proximity to the 73 as well as trails, parks, sport fields and the Aliso Viejo town center- the location of the summer concert series, special events and movies nights. This beautiful home is ready for you to move in and call home!



(RLNE5739018)