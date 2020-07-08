All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like
222 Woodcrest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
222 Woodcrest Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

222 Woodcrest Lane

222 Woodcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

222 Woodcrest Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vista Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful detached home with new kitchen and stunning views! - Newly remodeled detached home with stunning views in family-friendly neighborhood. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a large loft, and laundry room all located upstairs. Downstairs features a brand-new kitchen with quartz counter tops, new cabinetry, new stainless-steel appliances and a center island with space for bar stool seating. The kitchen is open to the family room with gas fireplace perfect for snuggling up for family movie night. French doors open the living space to the beautiful professionally hardscaped backyard, which includes a built-in fire table and running fountain to add to the serenity and the tranquil setting of the outdoor space. Downstairs you will also find the dining room, formal living space and guest bathroom. A two-car garage with laminate flooring can be accessed through the home and can potentially be used as an indoor gym or playroom. The master retreat features a large walk-in closet and a private balcony with stunning city lights, mountain, canyon hills and sunset views! The master bath has been mostly updated and includes a separate shower and soaking tub. Located in the highly coveted Vista Plaza community offering pool and fitness center amenities. Close to proximity to the 73 as well as trails, parks, sport fields and the Aliso Viejo town center- the location of the summer concert series, special events and movies nights. This beautiful home is ready for you to move in and call home!

(RLNE5739018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 222 Woodcrest Lane have any available units?
222 Woodcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 222 Woodcrest Lane have?
Some of 222 Woodcrest Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Woodcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
222 Woodcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Woodcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 222 Woodcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 222 Woodcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 222 Woodcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 222 Woodcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Woodcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Woodcrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 222 Woodcrest Lane has a pool.
Does 222 Woodcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 222 Woodcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Woodcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Woodcrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Woodcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Woodcrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 BedroomsAliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with GymAliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-RiversideChaffey College