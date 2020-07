Amenities

Outstanding location. One of the best in the tract, very private & quiet, backing to park/greenbelt. No neighbors in the back. Very bright & airy. Excellent floor plan featuring separate family room, formal living room & dining room. Great wrap-round patio. 2-car attached garage with direct access. Newer tile flooring on entire first floor, newer carpeting, fresh complete interior paint. Brand new blinds T/O. Minutes from I-5 fwy, 73 corridor, shops