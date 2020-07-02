All apartments in Aliso Viejo
22 Destiny Way
Last updated April 8 2020 at 8:33 PM

22 Destiny Way

22 Destiny Way · No Longer Available
Location

22 Destiny Way, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Calabria Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
$2,500 per month. Call John Sturdevant 949-584-5619 I'm all new and gorgeous :-) Renovated with love and care to attract an appreciative tenant who will take pride and care for home. Be the first to live in this remodeled carriage end unit with nobody above or below you. Direct access garage and private entrance. New white shaker kitchen with soft close features, quartz counters & all new stainless steel appliances including gas range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator. Full size clothes washer & dryer included. living room with fireplace & cathedral ceilings opens to dining room & kitchen. Large balcony to enjoy the sunsets. Master suite includes white shaker dual sink vanity with soft close features & quartz counter, custom mirror & pretty lighting, Roman soaking tub/shower, walk-in closet & privacy door to toilet. Secondary bedroom is converted to a den or office that opens to the living area to make a wonderful work space. Second bath has a new vanity with soft close features and warm wood look tile floors that flow through the traffic areas. You will love this impeccable home and its location with plenty of guest parking, beautiful pool & spa area. Convenient to Aliso Viejo Town Center for entertainment, movies & restaurants. Close proximity to gyms, parks, walking, hiking and mountain biking areas. Landlord pays HOA fee & trash. Applicants must have good credit, no smoking & no animals of any sort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Destiny Way have any available units?
22 Destiny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22 Destiny Way have?
Some of 22 Destiny Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Destiny Way currently offering any rent specials?
22 Destiny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Destiny Way pet-friendly?
No, 22 Destiny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 22 Destiny Way offer parking?
Yes, 22 Destiny Way offers parking.
Does 22 Destiny Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Destiny Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Destiny Way have a pool?
Yes, 22 Destiny Way has a pool.
Does 22 Destiny Way have accessible units?
No, 22 Destiny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Destiny Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Destiny Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Destiny Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Destiny Way does not have units with air conditioning.

