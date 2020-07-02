22 Destiny Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

$2,500 per month. Call John Sturdevant 949-584-5619 I'm all new and gorgeous :-) Renovated with love and care to attract an appreciative tenant who will take pride and care for home. Be the first to live in this remodeled carriage end unit with nobody above or below you. Direct access garage and private entrance. New white shaker kitchen with soft close features, quartz counters & all new stainless steel appliances including gas range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator. Full size clothes washer & dryer included. living room with fireplace & cathedral ceilings opens to dining room & kitchen. Large balcony to enjoy the sunsets. Master suite includes white shaker dual sink vanity with soft close features & quartz counter, custom mirror & pretty lighting, Roman soaking tub/shower, walk-in closet & privacy door to toilet. Secondary bedroom is converted to a den or office that opens to the living area to make a wonderful work space. Second bath has a new vanity with soft close features and warm wood look tile floors that flow through the traffic areas. You will love this impeccable home and its location with plenty of guest parking, beautiful pool & spa area. Convenient to Aliso Viejo Town Center for entertainment, movies & restaurants. Close proximity to gyms, parks, walking, hiking and mountain biking areas. Landlord pays HOA fee & trash. Applicants must have good credit, no smoking & no animals of any sort.