22 ABBEY Lane
Last updated April 14 2019 at 9:44 AM

22 ABBEY Lane

22 Abbey Ln · No Longer Available
Location

22 Abbey Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Heather Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Corliss Realty, 949-888-2676

'Warm' and 'inviting' are two words that perfectly describe this 2-bedroom, lower level home. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite, pull out pantry and spice racks, and updated cupboards. There are large baseboards, stunning dark wood-like floors, recessed lights in main living areas, a light-filled bay window, plantation shutters, full-sized inside laundry, a French door with a sidelight overlooking a nice, welcoming patio, fenced yard with new "turf", one car direct access garage with storage and so much more. The pride of ownership is quite obvious. The community amenities are not to be missed including an appealing swimming pool, heated spa, barbecue area and 2 tennis courts. The location is excellent - convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, numerous parks, trails and open space. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 ABBEY Lane have any available units?
22 ABBEY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22 ABBEY Lane have?
Some of 22 ABBEY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 ABBEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22 ABBEY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 ABBEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22 ABBEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 22 ABBEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22 ABBEY Lane offers parking.
Does 22 ABBEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 ABBEY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 ABBEY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 22 ABBEY Lane has a pool.
Does 22 ABBEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 22 ABBEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22 ABBEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 ABBEY Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 ABBEY Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 ABBEY Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
