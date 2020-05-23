22 ABBEY Lane

Amenities

'Warm' and 'inviting' are two words that perfectly describe this 2-bedroom, lower level home. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite, pull out pantry and spice racks, and updated cupboards. There are large baseboards, stunning dark wood-like floors, recessed lights in main living areas, a light-filled bay window, plantation shutters, full-sized inside laundry, a French door with a sidelight overlooking a nice, welcoming patio, fenced yard with new "turf", one car direct access garage with storage and so much more. The pride of ownership is quite obvious. The community amenities are not to be missed including an appealing swimming pool, heated spa, barbecue area and 2 tennis courts. The location is excellent - convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, numerous parks, trails and open space. No pets.