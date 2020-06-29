21 Colony Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spanish style architecture, vaulted ceilings, Wilson Art flooring throughout the lower level. The kitchen features custom distressed cabinets, nice granite with stone backsplash, center island with wine storage. The kitchen with it's large eat-in area opens to the spacious family room with fireplace. The formal living room has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of space for guests. The oversized master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, large soaking tub and designer floor tile in the master bath. The home has an upstairs laundry room with plenty of work space, cabinets, shelving for storage and a window. The Colony is located near Soka University and Aliso Wood Canyon Park - exceptional location for families - close to parks & schools. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.