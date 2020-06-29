All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated March 18 2020

21 Colony Way

21 Colony Way · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

21 Colony Way, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
The Colony

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spanish style architecture, vaulted ceilings, Wilson Art flooring throughout the lower level. The kitchen features custom distressed cabinets, nice granite with stone backsplash, center island with wine storage. The kitchen with it's large eat-in area opens to the spacious family room with fireplace. The formal living room has vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light and plenty of space for guests. The oversized master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, large soaking tub and designer floor tile in the master bath. The home has an upstairs laundry room with plenty of work space, cabinets, shelving for storage and a window. The Colony is located near Soka University and Aliso Wood Canyon Park - exceptional location for families - close to parks & schools. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Colony Way have any available units?
21 Colony Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21 Colony Way have?
Some of 21 Colony Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Colony Way currently offering any rent specials?
21 Colony Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Colony Way pet-friendly?
No, 21 Colony Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 21 Colony Way offer parking?
Yes, 21 Colony Way offers parking.
Does 21 Colony Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Colony Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Colony Way have a pool?
No, 21 Colony Way does not have a pool.
Does 21 Colony Way have accessible units?
No, 21 Colony Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Colony Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Colony Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Colony Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Colony Way does not have units with air conditioning.
