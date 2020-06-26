All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

201 Woodcrest Lane

201 Woodcrest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

201 Woodcrest Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vista Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Detached condo in corner lot with 2 car attached garage. Great floor plan, open and airy high ceiling with all the natural light come in. Featuring wood flooring, plantation shutters, custom fireplace, upgraded baseboards, new paint exterior and interior, new carpet upstairs, epoxy floor in garage and new interior doors. Smart home features include ring door bell, smart home lights, nest thermostat and a Tesla wall charge in garage. Clean and easy maintain backyard with all new vinyl fence. Kitchen and bathrooms has granite counter top. Washer,dryer and refrigerator are provided. Great Don Juan Avila school district, Association Pool and Spa, easy access to freeway... this one won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Woodcrest Lane have any available units?
201 Woodcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 201 Woodcrest Lane have?
Some of 201 Woodcrest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Woodcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
201 Woodcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Woodcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 201 Woodcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 201 Woodcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 201 Woodcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 201 Woodcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Woodcrest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Woodcrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 201 Woodcrest Lane has a pool.
Does 201 Woodcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 201 Woodcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Woodcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Woodcrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Woodcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Woodcrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
