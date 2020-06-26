201 Woodcrest Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Detached condo in corner lot with 2 car attached garage. Great floor plan, open and airy high ceiling with all the natural light come in. Featuring wood flooring, plantation shutters, custom fireplace, upgraded baseboards, new paint exterior and interior, new carpet upstairs, epoxy floor in garage and new interior doors. Smart home features include ring door bell, smart home lights, nest thermostat and a Tesla wall charge in garage. Clean and easy maintain backyard with all new vinyl fence. Kitchen and bathrooms has granite counter top. Washer,dryer and refrigerator are provided. Great Don Juan Avila school district, Association Pool and Spa, easy access to freeway... this one won't last.