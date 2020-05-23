20 Sugarbush

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony gym media room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities gym on-site laundry media room

VIEW !!! VIEW !!! - This is the location you have been looking for! Brand new paint and carpet! Single loaded, private- cul-de-sac street. One of the best areas of Aliso Viejo. Easy access to the Aliso Viejo Regional Park and trails for hiking and biking. Main floor bedroom with 3 piece bath across the hall. Master bedroom with large viewing balcony and a retreat for an office, exercise room or

baby nursery. Upstairs laundry room. Library / reading nook upstairs. Entertainers backyard with spacious patio and soothing water fall feature. It is the third house from the end of the cul-de-sac, so if you have children, they could play and ride their bikes right out front in the cul-de-sac. Easy access to the 73 toll road, movie theaters, dining, entertaining and shopping!! Walk to community park,hiking or biking trails. A must see!!!



(RLNE3205631)