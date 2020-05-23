20 Hawaii Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This home offers a great interior location within the highly sought after Islands community. Through the private front courtyard, enter into the home and into the main living & dining areas. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy forever views of the hills from most rooms in the home. The spacious kitchen with crisp white cabinetry, has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A large garden window overlooking the backyard makes doing dishes a breeze! The kitchen island, with storage, is the perfect place for casual dining. Just off the kitchen is the informal dining area and offers additional space for a home office or small den. Extend your indoor living outdoors through the sliding door that leads to your well planned entertainers backyard. On those cool Orange County evenings, you can sit around the outdoor gas fireplace and enjoy the panoramic views! The main level is complete with a guest powderroom as well as a direct access garage. Upstairs the master bedroom, with ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling, is separate from the 3 secondary bedrooms, offering the utmost in privacy. The remodeled master bath features dual sink vanity and a huge walk in shower with frameless shower enclosure. 2 of the 3 secondary bedrooms have a ceiling fan and plantation shutters. Just a short drive to all the shopping, movies and dining that you will ever need! Welcome Home!