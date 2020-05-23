All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Location

20 Hawaii Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Islands

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This home offers a great interior location within the highly sought after Islands community. Through the private front courtyard, enter into the home and into the main living & dining areas. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy forever views of the hills from most rooms in the home. The spacious kitchen with crisp white cabinetry, has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A large garden window overlooking the backyard makes doing dishes a breeze! The kitchen island, with storage, is the perfect place for casual dining. Just off the kitchen is the informal dining area and offers additional space for a home office or small den. Extend your indoor living outdoors through the sliding door that leads to your well planned entertainers backyard. On those cool Orange County evenings, you can sit around the outdoor gas fireplace and enjoy the panoramic views! The main level is complete with a guest powderroom as well as a direct access garage. Upstairs the master bedroom, with ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling, is separate from the 3 secondary bedrooms, offering the utmost in privacy. The remodeled master bath features dual sink vanity and a huge walk in shower with frameless shower enclosure. 2 of the 3 secondary bedrooms have a ceiling fan and plantation shutters. Just a short drive to all the shopping, movies and dining that you will ever need! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Hawaii Drive have any available units?
20 Hawaii Drive has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Hawaii Drive have?
Some of 20 Hawaii Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Hawaii Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Hawaii Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Hawaii Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 Hawaii Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 20 Hawaii Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20 Hawaii Drive offers parking.
Does 20 Hawaii Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Hawaii Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Hawaii Drive have a pool?
No, 20 Hawaii Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20 Hawaii Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Hawaii Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Hawaii Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Hawaii Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Hawaii Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Hawaii Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
