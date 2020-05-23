20 Carlsbad Lane

Amenities

STUNNING REMOLDED 2 br, 2 bath condo in Coronado community now available. This Cabo floor plan is an upstairs carriage style unit with high ceilings and lots of natural light. It features a remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, travertine backsplash, engineered hardwood floors Attached one car garage offers overhead storage rack and shelves to maximize the space. Unit also comes with an assigned/reserved parking space. True pride of ownership can be seen through the home that was set up for low maintenance and utility bills going forward. Proximity to elelmetary and middle school just out the back side of the community as well as proximity to the 73 freeway, Aliso Viejo town center, and so much more this South County community has to offer including parks, sports facilities, and a new dog park.