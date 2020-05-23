All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 20 Carlsbad Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
20 Carlsbad Lane
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:47 AM

20 Carlsbad Lane

20 Carlsbad Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20 Carlsbad Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
STUNNING REMOLDED 2 br, 2 bath condo in Coronado community now available. This Cabo floor plan is an upstairs carriage style unit with high ceilings and lots of natural light. It features a remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, travertine backsplash, engineered hardwood floors Attached one car garage offers overhead storage rack and shelves to maximize the space. Unit also comes with an assigned/reserved parking space. True pride of ownership can be seen through the home that was set up for low maintenance and utility bills going forward. Proximity to elelmetary and middle school just out the back side of the community as well as proximity to the 73 freeway, Aliso Viejo town center, and so much more this South County community has to offer including parks, sports facilities, and a new dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Carlsbad Lane have any available units?
20 Carlsbad Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 20 Carlsbad Lane have?
Some of 20 Carlsbad Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Carlsbad Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20 Carlsbad Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Carlsbad Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Carlsbad Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20 Carlsbad Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20 Carlsbad Lane offers parking.
Does 20 Carlsbad Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Carlsbad Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Carlsbad Lane have a pool?
No, 20 Carlsbad Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20 Carlsbad Lane have accessible units?
No, 20 Carlsbad Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Carlsbad Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Carlsbad Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Carlsbad Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Carlsbad Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College