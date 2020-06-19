All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:56 AM

2 Osprey Avenue

2 Osprey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2 Osprey Avenue, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audubon

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Highly desirable location! Model perfect Pano View home located at end of small cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms plus Loft with beautiful cherry wood built-ins. Upgraded granite kitchen, designer carpet and tile floors, new paint, new carpet, new window coverings, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, plus so much more!! Gorgeous master with panoramic views and walk-in closet, dual vanity master bath with separate shower and oval soaking tub. Plus sit back and enjoy the beautiful sunsets and the Disneyland fireworks from this private back yard too! Nearby award winning schools, shopping, dining, hiking/biking trails. Close to Laguna Beach and other world renowned beaches, and 5 star resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Osprey Avenue have any available units?
2 Osprey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 2 Osprey Avenue have?
Some of 2 Osprey Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Osprey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2 Osprey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Osprey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2 Osprey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 2 Osprey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2 Osprey Avenue offers parking.
Does 2 Osprey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Osprey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Osprey Avenue have a pool?
No, 2 Osprey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2 Osprey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2 Osprey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Osprey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Osprey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Osprey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Osprey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
