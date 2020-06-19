2 Osprey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Highly desirable location! Model perfect Pano View home located at end of small cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms plus Loft with beautiful cherry wood built-ins. Upgraded granite kitchen, designer carpet and tile floors, new paint, new carpet, new window coverings, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, plus so much more!! Gorgeous master with panoramic views and walk-in closet, dual vanity master bath with separate shower and oval soaking tub. Plus sit back and enjoy the beautiful sunsets and the Disneyland fireworks from this private back yard too! Nearby award winning schools, shopping, dining, hiking/biking trails. Close to Laguna Beach and other world renowned beaches, and 5 star resorts.