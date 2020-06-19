190 Las Flores

Amenities

Spectacular remodeled detatched single family home with 2 master suite bedrooms, an office loft, half bath downstairs, living room with fireplace, remodeled kitchen, private patio and attached 2 car garage. Home is located in a gated community on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious eat in kitchen has been remodeled with custom cabinetry, quartz counters, crown moldings and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has sliders with direct access to the private fenced in back patio. Living room is light and bright with large windows and decorative fireplace. Downstairs has an updated half bath. Located upstairs are two master bedroom suites. Both have remodeled bathrooms with custom tile, glass shower/tub enclosures, updated counters, and lighting. An office loft with shelving is located between the two bedrooms. Other upgrades include bamboo flooring, double paned windows, custom lighting, and decorative moldings. Association has a pool and spa. Community is located close to elementary school, soccer fields, Aliso and Wood Canyon Wilderness parks, Soka University and Laguna Beach. Award winning Capistrano schools. This is a very clean and remodeled property ready for new tenants.