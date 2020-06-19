All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

190 Las Flores

190 Las Flores · No Longer Available
Location

190 Las Flores, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Flores Los Alisos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular remodeled detatched single family home with 2 master suite bedrooms, an office loft, half bath downstairs, living room with fireplace, remodeled kitchen, private patio and attached 2 car garage. Home is located in a gated community on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious eat in kitchen has been remodeled with custom cabinetry, quartz counters, crown moldings and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has sliders with direct access to the private fenced in back patio. Living room is light and bright with large windows and decorative fireplace. Downstairs has an updated half bath. Located upstairs are two master bedroom suites. Both have remodeled bathrooms with custom tile, glass shower/tub enclosures, updated counters, and lighting. An office loft with shelving is located between the two bedrooms. Other upgrades include bamboo flooring, double paned windows, custom lighting, and decorative moldings. Association has a pool and spa. Community is located close to elementary school, soccer fields, Aliso and Wood Canyon Wilderness parks, Soka University and Laguna Beach. Award winning Capistrano schools. This is a very clean and remodeled property ready for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Las Flores have any available units?
190 Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 190 Las Flores have?
Some of 190 Las Flores's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
190 Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 190 Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 190 Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 190 Las Flores offers parking.
Does 190 Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Las Flores have a pool?
Yes, 190 Las Flores has a pool.
Does 190 Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 190 Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Las Flores has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Las Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Las Flores does not have units with air conditioning.

