Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

19 Willow Wind

19 Willow Wind · No Longer Available
Location

19 Willow Wind, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windsong

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
2 bedrooms // 2.5 bathrooms + LOFT!! Situated in the idyllic gated community of Windsong, this is the one you’ve been waiting for! Privacy abounds as you enter through the gated courtyard entry which backs to hillside (no neighbors peeking in). Through the front door, updated open concept living welcomes you home. Ceramic tile floors, plantation shutters, updated paint and recessed lighting on the 1st floor compliment the well laid out living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets and opens to both the living room and separate dining room. The spacious 1300 sq. ft. floor plan continues upstairs, where volume ceilings, upgraded carpet and a private deck await. You’ll love cozy nights by the fireplace in the upstairs loft that opens up to your private outdoor retreat. The master suite is well configured with separate nook, perfect for desk, reading nook, or extra storage. Master bath has been updated nicely appointed with dual sinks and separate water closet/shower. Secondary bedroom hosts its own separate bathroom and a powder room on the first level accommodates your guests. If you’ve been waiting for that 2-car attached garage, look no further! This is it. Close to shops, restaurants, award winning schools, 73 toll road, Laguna Beach and more. Tot lot, tennis courts, pool and clubhouse included all inside the Windsong gates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Willow Wind have any available units?
19 Willow Wind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 19 Willow Wind have?
Some of 19 Willow Wind's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Willow Wind currently offering any rent specials?
19 Willow Wind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Willow Wind pet-friendly?
No, 19 Willow Wind is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 19 Willow Wind offer parking?
Yes, 19 Willow Wind offers parking.
Does 19 Willow Wind have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Willow Wind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Willow Wind have a pool?
Yes, 19 Willow Wind has a pool.
Does 19 Willow Wind have accessible units?
No, 19 Willow Wind does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Willow Wind have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Willow Wind does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Willow Wind have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Willow Wind does not have units with air conditioning.
