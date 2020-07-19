19 Willow Wind

Amenities

2 bedrooms // 2.5 bathrooms + LOFT!! Situated in the idyllic gated community of Windsong, this is the one you’ve been waiting for! Privacy abounds as you enter through the gated courtyard entry which backs to hillside (no neighbors peeking in). Through the front door, updated open concept living welcomes you home. Ceramic tile floors, plantation shutters, updated paint and recessed lighting on the 1st floor compliment the well laid out living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets and opens to both the living room and separate dining room. The spacious 1300 sq. ft. floor plan continues upstairs, where volume ceilings, upgraded carpet and a private deck await. You’ll love cozy nights by the fireplace in the upstairs loft that opens up to your private outdoor retreat. The master suite is well configured with separate nook, perfect for desk, reading nook, or extra storage. Master bath has been updated nicely appointed with dual sinks and separate water closet/shower. Secondary bedroom hosts its own separate bathroom and a powder room on the first level accommodates your guests. If you’ve been waiting for that 2-car attached garage, look no further! This is it. Close to shops, restaurants, award winning schools, 73 toll road, Laguna Beach and more. Tot lot, tennis courts, pool and clubhouse included all inside the Windsong gates!