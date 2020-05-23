All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:31 PM

19 Vista Del Cerro

19 Vista del Cerro · No Longer Available
Location

19 Vista del Cerro, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vista de Oro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
CORNER END LOT in GATED community in this SUNNY detached condo with two car attached garage. Enjoy this great LOCATION and the community pool. This well cared for home is perfectly maintained with custom painted walls, clean newer carpeted upstairs, hardwood surfaces downstairs and in bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with amazing Delacata granite counter top and LED light fixtures just off the 2 car garage. DUAL FIREPLACE in family and Dining Room and a Gorgeous Chandelier in Dining Room. There is plenty of storage available in garage and many cabinets in the home. The dining room can open up to the back PRIVATE PATIO for entertaining. Dual Fireplace to family and dining rooms, Air Conditioning and Washer and Dryer hookups upstairs. The large Master has nice walk in closet and beautiful master bath with block out curtains. Two additional bedrooms are also generous in size with their own dual sink bathroom down the hall. Cabinets in hallway add to even more storage. This lovely floor plan awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Vista Del Cerro have any available units?
19 Vista Del Cerro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 19 Vista Del Cerro have?
Some of 19 Vista Del Cerro's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Vista Del Cerro currently offering any rent specials?
19 Vista Del Cerro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Vista Del Cerro pet-friendly?
No, 19 Vista Del Cerro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 19 Vista Del Cerro offer parking?
Yes, 19 Vista Del Cerro offers parking.
Does 19 Vista Del Cerro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Vista Del Cerro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Vista Del Cerro have a pool?
Yes, 19 Vista Del Cerro has a pool.
Does 19 Vista Del Cerro have accessible units?
No, 19 Vista Del Cerro does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Vista Del Cerro have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Vista Del Cerro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Vista Del Cerro have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Vista Del Cerro has units with air conditioning.
