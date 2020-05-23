19 Vista Del Cerro

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

CORNER END LOT in GATED community in this SUNNY detached condo with two car attached garage. Enjoy this great LOCATION and the community pool. This well cared for home is perfectly maintained with custom painted walls, clean newer carpeted upstairs, hardwood surfaces downstairs and in bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with amazing Delacata granite counter top and LED light fixtures just off the 2 car garage. DUAL FIREPLACE in family and Dining Room and a Gorgeous Chandelier in Dining Room. There is plenty of storage available in garage and many cabinets in the home. The dining room can open up to the back PRIVATE PATIO for entertaining. Dual Fireplace to family and dining rooms, Air Conditioning and Washer and Dryer hookups upstairs. The large Master has nice walk in closet and beautiful master bath with block out curtains. Two additional bedrooms are also generous in size with their own dual sink bathroom down the hall. Cabinets in hallway add to even more storage. This lovely floor plan awaits you!