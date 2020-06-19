Amenities

19 Rincon Available 05/01/19 New Golf Course Home Furnished or Un-furnished - New Shea Home Located in the Aliso Viejo Golf Community of Glenwood. Very spacious open floorplan - includes downstairs bedroom & bath. Granite kitchen counters. Stainless Steel appliances, chocolate mocha cabinetry throughout. Upgraded master bath with travertine slab counter top & upgraded tile at shower & tub. Upgraded Wood Flooring & Upgraded Carpet. Walking distance to AV Country Club This is a Totally furnished home. Sub Zero Refrigerator included Both the downstairs Great Room and Master Bedroom have high-end Pioneer Receivers with in-ceiling Speakercraft Speakers and subwoofers. The Great Room is equipped with a Pioneer 60" mounted Plasma TV while the Master Bedroom includes a Samsung 45" mounted LCD TV. The master bathroom also includes an auxiliary speaker with separate volume control. Both Great Room and Master Bedroom are also set up with DVD Players.



