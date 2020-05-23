All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

19 Michelangelo

19 Michelangelo · No Longer Available
Location

19 Michelangelo, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
California Renaissance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
19 Michelangelo Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous Fully Furnished Rental in Aliso Viejo - SHORT TERM FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE 5/1/20. Newly remodeled 2 story townhome with 3 bedrooms and small loft in the hills of the resort-style community California Renaissance. This light and bright large, open floor plan with soaring ceilings has 2 master suites upstairs plus a downstairs bedroom/den. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, newer cabinets. Cathedral ceilings in family room w/ cozy fireplace. Gorgeous rear yard and patio has access through the formal dining room or family room. Outdoor rear yard and patio perfect for entertaining. Indoor laundry. Association pool and spa. Close to entertainment and shopping. Great location!

(RLNE4865313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Michelangelo have any available units?
19 Michelangelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 19 Michelangelo have?
Some of 19 Michelangelo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Michelangelo currently offering any rent specials?
19 Michelangelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Michelangelo pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Michelangelo is pet friendly.
Does 19 Michelangelo offer parking?
No, 19 Michelangelo does not offer parking.
Does 19 Michelangelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Michelangelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Michelangelo have a pool?
Yes, 19 Michelangelo has a pool.
Does 19 Michelangelo have accessible units?
No, 19 Michelangelo does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Michelangelo have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Michelangelo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Michelangelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Michelangelo does not have units with air conditioning.
