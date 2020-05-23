Amenities

19 Michelangelo Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous Fully Furnished Rental in Aliso Viejo - SHORT TERM FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE 5/1/20. Newly remodeled 2 story townhome with 3 bedrooms and small loft in the hills of the resort-style community California Renaissance. This light and bright large, open floor plan with soaring ceilings has 2 master suites upstairs plus a downstairs bedroom/den. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, newer cabinets. Cathedral ceilings in family room w/ cozy fireplace. Gorgeous rear yard and patio has access through the formal dining room or family room. Outdoor rear yard and patio perfect for entertaining. Indoor laundry. Association pool and spa. Close to entertainment and shopping. Great location!



