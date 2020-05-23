All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:21 PM

17 Jaeger Lane

17 Jaeger Lane · (949) 922-8608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Jaeger Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seagate Colony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
MODEL PERFECT 2 BEDROOM HOME ! Spacious, light & bright floor plan offering a large living and dining room with large windows and a fireplace --open kitchen . fresh two tone interior paint. Well-appointed floor plan features two master suites, both with shower bath tubs . Large balcony area, with the washer and dryer room in the end of balcony. washer and dryer are included enclosed garage with automatic garage door opener, and resort-like HOA pool and spa area. close to 73, 405, 5 , 133 freeway close to Aliso Viejo shopping center, 10 minutes to the beach , school district of laguna beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17 Jaeger Lane have any available units?
17 Jaeger Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Jaeger Lane have?
Some of 17 Jaeger Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Jaeger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17 Jaeger Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Jaeger Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17 Jaeger Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 17 Jaeger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17 Jaeger Lane does offer parking.
Does 17 Jaeger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Jaeger Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Jaeger Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17 Jaeger Lane has a pool.
Does 17 Jaeger Lane have accessible units?
No, 17 Jaeger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Jaeger Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Jaeger Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Jaeger Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Jaeger Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

