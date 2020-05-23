17 Jaeger Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

MODEL PERFECT 2 BEDROOM HOME ! Spacious, light & bright floor plan offering a large living and dining room with large windows and a fireplace --open kitchen . fresh two tone interior paint. Well-appointed floor plan features two master suites, both with shower bath tubs . Large balcony area, with the washer and dryer room in the end of balcony. washer and dryer are included enclosed garage with automatic garage door opener, and resort-like HOA pool and spa area. close to 73, 405, 5 , 133 freeway close to Aliso Viejo shopping center, 10 minutes to the beach , school district of laguna beach