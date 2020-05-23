All apartments in Aliso Viejo
17 Bravo Lane

17 Bravo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17 Bravo Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Applause

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
media room
Location, location, location…it doesn’t get much better! Nestled in the heart of Aliso Viejo is this wonderful 2 bedroom carriage style home with no one above or below you. Upon entering from your large gated courtyard, which is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or barbecuing while entertaining friends, you will notice the cozy corner fireplace and the soaring ceilings. Skylights let in an abundance of natural light. The downstairs features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful neutral granite countertops and white shaker cabinets. Downstairs, you will also find a powder room and direct access to your 2 car garage with laundry hook-ups and an extra storage nook. At the top of the stairs is a perfect area for a library nook or office space. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom with plantation shutters. You'll love the walk out balcony, dual vanity sinks and spacious closet in the master bedroom. This home has been RE-PIPED. Guest parking is plentiful right out front. This highly sought after community is in an incredibly convenient location close to Laguna Beach and the 73 toll road. Abundant shopping, movie theaters, medical offices and restaurants are literally just blocks away. You will want to be sure to check this one out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Bravo Lane have any available units?
17 Bravo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 17 Bravo Lane have?
Some of 17 Bravo Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Bravo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17 Bravo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Bravo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17 Bravo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 17 Bravo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17 Bravo Lane offers parking.
Does 17 Bravo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Bravo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Bravo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17 Bravo Lane has a pool.
Does 17 Bravo Lane have accessible units?
No, 17 Bravo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Bravo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Bravo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Bravo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Bravo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
