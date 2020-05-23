17 Bravo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking media room

Location, location, location…it doesn’t get much better! Nestled in the heart of Aliso Viejo is this wonderful 2 bedroom carriage style home with no one above or below you. Upon entering from your large gated courtyard, which is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or barbecuing while entertaining friends, you will notice the cozy corner fireplace and the soaring ceilings. Skylights let in an abundance of natural light. The downstairs features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful neutral granite countertops and white shaker cabinets. Downstairs, you will also find a powder room and direct access to your 2 car garage with laundry hook-ups and an extra storage nook. At the top of the stairs is a perfect area for a library nook or office space. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom with plantation shutters. You'll love the walk out balcony, dual vanity sinks and spacious closet in the master bedroom. This home has been RE-PIPED. Guest parking is plentiful right out front. This highly sought after community is in an incredibly convenient location close to Laguna Beach and the 73 toll road. Abundant shopping, movie theaters, medical offices and restaurants are literally just blocks away. You will want to be sure to check this one out!