17 Belvedere

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A Spectacular TIBURON Home Boasts w/ Designer Lifestyle in Every Turn. Private Corner Lot location - Supreme posh Interior Features: Formal Living Room Entry, Stone & Hardwood Floors, Gas Fireplace. Fabulous Great-Room setting; Family Room, Kitchen, Dining area adorned w/ Plantation Shutters; all view a superb Tropical Landscape and Patio area. The Chef's Gourmet Kitchen will lure attention of the finest Cook; upgraded Appliances: an abundance of Elite Cabinetry, Granite Counters, Extensive Serving Island and Work Station - Non Acoustical Volume Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, UPPER LEVEL: Large Master Suite, Separate Dressing Room, Walk-in Wardrobe Closet, Two Stunning Guest Bedrooms; a well appointed Full Size Laundry Room located on second level. Convenient Freeway access, Choice of Fine or Casual Dining and Shopping all nearby. Distinguished Schools are by short distance. This home waits for a Tenant seeking an impressive Home within a most prestigious area.