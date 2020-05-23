17 Beacon Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room

This designer home includes an open floor plan and gorgeous upgrades throughout, including wood, tile, and carpet flooring. This 2 bed/2 bath condo has stunning granite countertops in kitchen, a large living room and dining area with balcony, as well as a cozy fireplace in living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and java cabinets. A laundry room with full size washer and dryer is included. The luxurious master suite features a spacious retreat, private master bathroom, and large walk in closet. This home is steps to gardens and a trail leading to the Aliso Viejo town center (movie theatre, Trader Joes, Walgreens, Lowes, and dozens of restaurants). The Vantis community, which is an urban mixed-use community secluded in the heart of Aliso Viejo, offers many luxurious amenities including: a resort style pool and spa featuring covered cabanas; a state of the art gym; billiards room; and, a beautiful clubhouse and kitchen. Throughout the community you can find lush green walkways, several gardens and parks, as well. Copy and paste https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp into a browser to access online application.