17 Beacon Way
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

17 Beacon Way

17 Beacon Way · No Longer Available
Location

17 Beacon Way, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
This designer home includes an open floor plan and gorgeous upgrades throughout, including wood, tile, and carpet flooring. This 2 bed/2 bath condo has stunning granite countertops in kitchen, a large living room and dining area with balcony, as well as a cozy fireplace in living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and java cabinets. A laundry room with full size washer and dryer is included. The luxurious master suite features a spacious retreat, private master bathroom, and large walk in closet. This home is steps to gardens and a trail leading to the Aliso Viejo town center (movie theatre, Trader Joes, Walgreens, Lowes, and dozens of restaurants). The Vantis community, which is an urban mixed-use community secluded in the heart of Aliso Viejo, offers many luxurious amenities including: a resort style pool and spa featuring covered cabanas; a state of the art gym; billiards room; and, a beautiful clubhouse and kitchen. Throughout the community you can find lush green walkways, several gardens and parks, as well. Copy and paste https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp into a browser to access online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Beacon Way have any available units?
17 Beacon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 17 Beacon Way have?
Some of 17 Beacon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Beacon Way currently offering any rent specials?
17 Beacon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Beacon Way pet-friendly?
No, 17 Beacon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 17 Beacon Way offer parking?
Yes, 17 Beacon Way offers parking.
Does 17 Beacon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Beacon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Beacon Way have a pool?
Yes, 17 Beacon Way has a pool.
Does 17 Beacon Way have accessible units?
No, 17 Beacon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Beacon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Beacon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Beacon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Beacon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
