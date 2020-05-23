16 Rainwood.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great location, best in the tract! Backs a gigantic park with a gate out your big backyard to access park! Ideal 2 story layout with 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bath. Glenwood Village is a great place to call home and offers a great community pool, gym and tennis courts along with multiple walking paths and playgrounds. The townhouse has a gated yard and entry and is surround by lush greenery and a nice back patio... this home is great for entertaining and kicking back! Cozy and private while being spacious and tons of natural light. Direct access single car garage is ideal and there is so much open parking in addition and very close to this townhouse location. See the map photo to find all the parking along the back of the neighborhood. This floor plan offers a good size kitchen with indoor laundry and a nice open feel. There is a large kitchen nook for dining, a big living room with a cozy fireplace and a study area directly off the living room which could be a formal dining area if preferred. High windows all around brings in big sky views and gorgeous trees. If you love to garden then this will be perfect, see the floor plan photo to see the expansive size of the backyard.