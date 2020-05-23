All apartments in Aliso Viejo
16 Rainwood.
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

16 Rainwood

16 Rainwood · No Longer Available
Location

16 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location, best in the tract! Backs a gigantic park with a gate out your big backyard to access park! Ideal 2 story layout with 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bath. Glenwood Village is a great place to call home and offers a great community pool, gym and tennis courts along with multiple walking paths and playgrounds. The townhouse has a gated yard and entry and is surround by lush greenery and a nice back patio... this home is great for entertaining and kicking back! Cozy and private while being spacious and tons of natural light. Direct access single car garage is ideal and there is so much open parking in addition and very close to this townhouse location. See the map photo to find all the parking along the back of the neighborhood. This floor plan offers a good size kitchen with indoor laundry and a nice open feel. There is a large kitchen nook for dining, a big living room with a cozy fireplace and a study area directly off the living room which could be a formal dining area if preferred. High windows all around brings in big sky views and gorgeous trees. If you love to garden then this will be perfect, see the floor plan photo to see the expansive size of the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16 Rainwood have any available units?
16 Rainwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 16 Rainwood have?
Some of 16 Rainwood's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Rainwood currently offering any rent specials?
16 Rainwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Rainwood pet-friendly?
No, 16 Rainwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 16 Rainwood offer parking?
Yes, 16 Rainwood offers parking.
Does 16 Rainwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Rainwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Rainwood have a pool?
Yes, 16 Rainwood has a pool.
Does 16 Rainwood have accessible units?
No, 16 Rainwood does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Rainwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Rainwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Rainwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Rainwood does not have units with air conditioning.

