16 Nightingale Drive

Live the Exclusive OC Lifestyle in this gorgeous home ideally situated in a quiet and private location in the highly desirable Laguna Audubon Seacliff Court community in Aliso Viejo. Just minutes from the City of Laguna and local beaches, easy access to Toll Road and 5 Freeways, close to numerous parks, shopping, dining, recreation, and an award-winning school district, you can’t beat this location. The double door entry welcomes you inside where the light and bright interior with soaring cathedral ceilings and beautiful engineered wood floors will impress. Some of the many fine features include plantation shutters, cozy fireplace, custom lighting and ceiling fans, updated bathrooms, newer appliances, mirrored closet doors, indoor laundry room with high end washer and dryer, and a 2 Car garage with built in storage cabinetry. The beautifully updated kitchen is perfect for any home chef with granite countertops, rich cabinetry, high-end oversized Refrigerator, plenty of cabinet and counterspace, breakfast bar, and a sunny garden window perfect for inside herb garden. The Master Suite is a peaceful retreat with high vaulted ceilings, and a spa like master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in closet with custom closet organizers. Well maintained community with excellent community amenities including pool, spa, picnic areas, and playground. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included.