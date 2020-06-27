All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
16 Nightingale Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

16 Nightingale Drive

16 Nightingale Drive · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

16 Nightingale Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seacliff Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Live the Exclusive OC Lifestyle in this gorgeous home ideally situated in a quiet and private location in the highly desirable Laguna Audubon Seacliff Court community in Aliso Viejo. Just minutes from the City of Laguna and local beaches, easy access to Toll Road and 5 Freeways, close to numerous parks, shopping, dining, recreation, and an award-winning school district, you can’t beat this location. The double door entry welcomes you inside where the light and bright interior with soaring cathedral ceilings and beautiful engineered wood floors will impress. Some of the many fine features include plantation shutters, cozy fireplace, custom lighting and ceiling fans, updated bathrooms, newer appliances, mirrored closet doors, indoor laundry room with high end washer and dryer, and a 2 Car garage with built in storage cabinetry. The beautifully updated kitchen is perfect for any home chef with granite countertops, rich cabinetry, high-end oversized Refrigerator, plenty of cabinet and counterspace, breakfast bar, and a sunny garden window perfect for inside herb garden. The Master Suite is a peaceful retreat with high vaulted ceilings, and a spa like master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in closet with custom closet organizers. Well maintained community with excellent community amenities including pool, spa, picnic areas, and playground. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Nightingale Drive have any available units?
16 Nightingale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 16 Nightingale Drive have?
Some of 16 Nightingale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Nightingale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 Nightingale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Nightingale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16 Nightingale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 16 Nightingale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16 Nightingale Drive offers parking.
Does 16 Nightingale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Nightingale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Nightingale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16 Nightingale Drive has a pool.
Does 16 Nightingale Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 Nightingale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Nightingale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Nightingale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Nightingale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Nightingale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
