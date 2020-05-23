16 Halcyon Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous family home in the heart of A lso Viejo. Bright and spacious floorplan encompassing1766 sq. ft. of living space including

3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths spacious master suite with walk-in closet, on-suite bathroom with tub, separate shower and dual

vanities. Neat kitchen includes a pantry, breakfast bar, dining nook, and all appliances are included plus additional refrigerator in

the garage. Living room and family room offer high ceilings, dual fireplace. Hardwood flooring throughout the first level with

elegant ceramic tile in the kitchen. Wall to wall carpeting throughout the second level and laundry room conveniently located

upstairs includes washer and dryer. The patio is a serene setting with built-in BBQ, stone fireplace, water feature and elegant

landscape and hardscape perfect for relaxing or cooking out. Newly installed water heater in Feb, 2017. A ssociation amenities

include community pool and spa located nearby and a gated entry access. A ward wining A liso Viejo schools. Just minutes to town

center and toll road.