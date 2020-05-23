All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 16 Halcyon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
16 Halcyon Lane
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

16 Halcyon Lane

16 Halcyon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

16 Halcyon Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Village Cottages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous family home in the heart of A lso Viejo. Bright and spacious floorplan encompassing1766 sq. ft. of living space including
3 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths spacious master suite with walk-in closet, on-suite bathroom with tub, separate shower and dual
vanities. Neat kitchen includes a pantry, breakfast bar, dining nook, and all appliances are included plus additional refrigerator in
the garage. Living room and family room offer high ceilings, dual fireplace. Hardwood flooring throughout the first level with
elegant ceramic tile in the kitchen. Wall to wall carpeting throughout the second level and laundry room conveniently located
upstairs includes washer and dryer. The patio is a serene setting with built-in BBQ, stone fireplace, water feature and elegant
landscape and hardscape perfect for relaxing or cooking out. Newly installed water heater in Feb, 2017. A ssociation amenities
include community pool and spa located nearby and a gated entry access. A ward wining A liso Viejo schools. Just minutes to town
center and toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Halcyon Lane have any available units?
16 Halcyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 16 Halcyon Lane have?
Some of 16 Halcyon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Halcyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16 Halcyon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Halcyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16 Halcyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 16 Halcyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16 Halcyon Lane does offer parking.
Does 16 Halcyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Halcyon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Halcyon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16 Halcyon Lane has a pool.
Does 16 Halcyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 16 Halcyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Halcyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Halcyon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Halcyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Halcyon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College