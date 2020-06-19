All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 16 Crimson Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
16 Crimson Canyon
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

16 Crimson Canyon

16 Crimson Canyon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

16 Crimson Canyon, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Canyon View Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Beautiful Canyon View Estates Home, you will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with updated faucet, sink, and refinished cabinets, Breakfast room, Formal dining room, family room, Large over sized bedrooms with walk in closets, High ceilings, Cul-de-sac loaction, Main floor office / Den, Full bathroom downstairs, Custom Flagstone entry, Plantation Shutters, Wood Oak Stair case, Situated in exclusive gated community. This home is bright and offers a great open floor plan, with a private courtyard, nice sized yard which includes fruit trees, private backyard, freshly painter interior, newer updated light fixtures, Large master vanity area,Laundry room sink and upper / lower cabinetry, Aliso Creek trail is just minutes from your home, and close to Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Crimson Canyon have any available units?
16 Crimson Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 16 Crimson Canyon have?
Some of 16 Crimson Canyon's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Crimson Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
16 Crimson Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Crimson Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 16 Crimson Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 16 Crimson Canyon offer parking?
No, 16 Crimson Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 16 Crimson Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Crimson Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Crimson Canyon have a pool?
No, 16 Crimson Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 16 Crimson Canyon have accessible units?
No, 16 Crimson Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Crimson Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Crimson Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Crimson Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Crimson Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College