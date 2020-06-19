16 Crimson Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated walk in closets courtyard

Beautiful Canyon View Estates Home, you will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with updated faucet, sink, and refinished cabinets, Breakfast room, Formal dining room, family room, Large over sized bedrooms with walk in closets, High ceilings, Cul-de-sac loaction, Main floor office / Den, Full bathroom downstairs, Custom Flagstone entry, Plantation Shutters, Wood Oak Stair case, Situated in exclusive gated community. This home is bright and offers a great open floor plan, with a private courtyard, nice sized yard which includes fruit trees, private backyard, freshly painter interior, newer updated light fixtures, Large master vanity area,Laundry room sink and upper / lower cabinetry, Aliso Creek trail is just minutes from your home, and close to Elementary School.