157 Sandcastle

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Step into this gorgeous 2 bedroom + loft corner unit townhome situated in the highly desirable Villa South community in Aliso Viejo. As soon as you walk up the entry steps you will notice the enormous open floor plan. A beautiful Kitchen offers Granite Counters and large breakfast bar that opens to the Dining Room. The oversized Living Room has a cozy fireplace, two story vaulted ceilings and giant windows that offer an abundance of natural light. Relax on your oversized patio that is surrounded by huge green trees making it completely private and quiet. This spacious home is light and bright with new carpet and neutral color paint. Large Master Bedroom offers ample closet space and attached master bath. Oversized loft is perfect for an office, play room or even another bedroom. Two car garage with direct access makes parking easy and accessible. This highly desirable community is located in the middle of Aliso Viejo and is walking distance to blue ribbon schools, shopping and restaurants and more. Laguna Beach, one of the most prestigious beaches is less than 10 miles away. Bring your clients to take a look, they will not be disappointed!