Aliso Viejo, CA
15 Windhaven Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15 Windhaven Place

15 Windhaven Place · No Longer Available
Location

15 Windhaven Place, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Calabria Condominiums

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to a beautiful 2 story condo located in the heart of Aliso Viejo! This townhome style condo welcomes you in with a large, low maintenance patio space that boasts plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing. The interior has been freshly painted and the spacious dining and living room feature a cozy fireplace. The brand new stylish floors throughout make the living and dining area flow seamlessly to the kitchen. The open floor plan is perfect for hosting your friends or family. Downstairs also features a laundry room, powder room, and one car garage. Upstairs you’ll find an oversized master bedroom that includes a whole wall of mirrored closet space and dual vanities in the bathroom. The generous sized second bedroom offers plenty of natural light and closet space. HOA amenities include resort style pool and spa to enjoy in the summertime. Conveniently located within walking distance to Aliso Niguel High School and miles of jogging/biking trails nearby. Just a short drive to the beach as well as numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options available. Don’t miss your opportunity to live here, this one will go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Windhaven Place have any available units?
15 Windhaven Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 15 Windhaven Place have?
Some of 15 Windhaven Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Windhaven Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 Windhaven Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Windhaven Place pet-friendly?
No, 15 Windhaven Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 15 Windhaven Place offer parking?
Yes, 15 Windhaven Place does offer parking.
Does 15 Windhaven Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Windhaven Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Windhaven Place have a pool?
Yes, 15 Windhaven Place has a pool.
Does 15 Windhaven Place have accessible units?
No, 15 Windhaven Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Windhaven Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Windhaven Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Windhaven Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Windhaven Place does not have units with air conditioning.
