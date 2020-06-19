15 Windhaven Place

Amenities

Welcome home to a beautiful 2 story condo located in the heart of Aliso Viejo! This townhome style condo welcomes you in with a large, low maintenance patio space that boasts plenty of room for entertaining and relaxing. The interior has been freshly painted and the spacious dining and living room feature a cozy fireplace. The brand new stylish floors throughout make the living and dining area flow seamlessly to the kitchen. The open floor plan is perfect for hosting your friends or family. Downstairs also features a laundry room, powder room, and one car garage. Upstairs you’ll find an oversized master bedroom that includes a whole wall of mirrored closet space and dual vanities in the bathroom. The generous sized second bedroom offers plenty of natural light and closet space. HOA amenities include resort style pool and spa to enjoy in the summertime. Conveniently located within walking distance to Aliso Niguel High School and miles of jogging/biking trails nearby. Just a short drive to the beach as well as numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options available. Don’t miss your opportunity to live here, this one will go quick!