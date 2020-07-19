15 Via Falerno

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo located in central Aliso Viejo. $500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with an amazing view of Aliso hills. The condo comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and private balcony. Brand new paint and carpet throughout. All of the windows in the home welcome in natural light and brighten up the vaulted ceilings throughout. The living room has hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Trash included. 2 community pool.Attached garage with storage. Additional off-street parking. Small pets OK upon approval.

No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2394671)