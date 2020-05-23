All apartments in Aliso Viejo
15 Tortuga Cay
15 Tortuga Cay

15 Tortuga Cay · No Longer Available
Location

15 Tortuga Cay, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windwards

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 baths home with sought after MAIN FLOOR bedroom and main floor bathroom downstairs. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with large garden window over the sink and wood cabinets, Quartz counters and back splash with custom extended counter top. Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light, wood floors downstairs, and new neutral carpet was recently replaced. Upstairs master bedroom and secondary bedroom with en-suite bathroom are a great size. Entire interior is freshly painted in neutral colors. Good size patio with fresh painted fence. 2 car garage and driveway, community amenities include pool & spa. Close to Aliso Viejo town center, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, 73 toll road, park and trails and award winning schools and beaches. This home will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Tortuga Cay have any available units?
15 Tortuga Cay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 15 Tortuga Cay have?
Some of 15 Tortuga Cay's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Tortuga Cay currently offering any rent specials?
15 Tortuga Cay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Tortuga Cay pet-friendly?
No, 15 Tortuga Cay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 15 Tortuga Cay offer parking?
Yes, 15 Tortuga Cay offers parking.
Does 15 Tortuga Cay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Tortuga Cay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Tortuga Cay have a pool?
Yes, 15 Tortuga Cay has a pool.
Does 15 Tortuga Cay have accessible units?
No, 15 Tortuga Cay does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Tortuga Cay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Tortuga Cay has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Tortuga Cay have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Tortuga Cay does not have units with air conditioning.
