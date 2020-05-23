15 Tortuga Cay

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 baths home with sought after MAIN FLOOR bedroom and main floor bathroom downstairs. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with large garden window over the sink and wood cabinets, Quartz counters and back splash with custom extended counter top. Vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light, wood floors downstairs, and new neutral carpet was recently replaced. Upstairs master bedroom and secondary bedroom with en-suite bathroom are a great size. Entire interior is freshly painted in neutral colors. Good size patio with fresh painted fence. 2 car garage and driveway, community amenities include pool & spa. Close to Aliso Viejo town center, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, 73 toll road, park and trails and award winning schools and beaches. This home will not last.