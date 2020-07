Amenities

You will want to call this charming 3 bed 3 bath 1537 Sq.Ft condo located in the Cantora track home. The property has bamboo hardwood floors, newer stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, new heating, and air conditioning, lighted stairway, granite kitchen countertops, Pull out shelving in a kitchen cabinet and a cozy fireplace to keep you warm. End unit location with a nice maintenance free back yard. Walking distance to Cinema, shopping, and dining locations.