15 Cliffwood

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Updated 3 bedroom plus office and 2.5 bath single family home in desirable Memory Lane Community of Aliso Viejo. All bedrooms and office are upstairs with large updated and renovated baths. Remodeled kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite counter tops, espresso cabinetry, large kitchen island and breakfast area. Expansive living room with formal dining area filled with natural light from an abundance of windows. Family room features a travertine fireplace and sliding doors opening to expansive private backyard. Lush landscaping, mature fruit trees and spa are complimented by a built-in BBQ perfect for outdoor entertaining. Close to community park, schools, shopping and great freeway access.