All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 15 Cliffwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
15 Cliffwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15 Cliffwood

15 Cliffwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

15 Cliffwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Memory Lane

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Updated 3 bedroom plus office and 2.5 bath single family home in desirable Memory Lane Community of Aliso Viejo. All bedrooms and office are upstairs with large updated and renovated baths. Remodeled kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite counter tops, espresso cabinetry, large kitchen island and breakfast area. Expansive living room with formal dining area filled with natural light from an abundance of windows. Family room features a travertine fireplace and sliding doors opening to expansive private backyard. Lush landscaping, mature fruit trees and spa are complimented by a built-in BBQ perfect for outdoor entertaining. Close to community park, schools, shopping and great freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Cliffwood have any available units?
15 Cliffwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 15 Cliffwood have?
Some of 15 Cliffwood's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Cliffwood currently offering any rent specials?
15 Cliffwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Cliffwood pet-friendly?
No, 15 Cliffwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 15 Cliffwood offer parking?
No, 15 Cliffwood does not offer parking.
Does 15 Cliffwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Cliffwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Cliffwood have a pool?
No, 15 Cliffwood does not have a pool.
Does 15 Cliffwood have accessible units?
No, 15 Cliffwood does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Cliffwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Cliffwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Cliffwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Cliffwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College