Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Centrally located in Aliso Viejo and walking distance from the Town Center and award-winning schools, Camden Park offers a quiet community with parks and a pool/spa. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with lush carpet and upgraded bamboo flooring down below, tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Expansive 2 car garage with direct access, laundry hook ups and additional storage room. Furniture can be included with lease.