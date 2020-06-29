145 Via Athena

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Highly upgraded Fully Furnished townhome in the heart of Aliso Viejo. This 2-Bed 2-Bath home has been beautifully updated and boasts high-end furnishings throughout. Walking into the home you'll be blown away by the hardwood floors, spacious dinning area, and luxurious living room. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and high-end cooking supplies. The master bedroom has a plush king bed, walk-in closet and luxury bathroom. The second bedroom is well sized and can be used as bedroom or office. The second bedroom was newly remodeled and boats a beautiful modern design. The home also has a over-sized 1-car garage and large patio that is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The community has a beautiful pool and spa. The home is min away from great shopping and the 73 and 405 freeway.