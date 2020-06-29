All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
145 Via Athena
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

145 Via Athena

145 Via Athena · No Longer Available
Location

145 Via Athena, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Altisse

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded Fully Furnished townhome in the heart of Aliso Viejo. This 2-Bed 2-Bath home has been beautifully updated and boasts high-end furnishings throughout. Walking into the home you'll be blown away by the hardwood floors, spacious dinning area, and luxurious living room. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and high-end cooking supplies. The master bedroom has a plush king bed, walk-in closet and luxury bathroom. The second bedroom is well sized and can be used as bedroom or office. The second bedroom was newly remodeled and boats a beautiful modern design. The home also has a over-sized 1-car garage and large patio that is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The community has a beautiful pool and spa. The home is min away from great shopping and the 73 and 405 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Via Athena have any available units?
145 Via Athena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 145 Via Athena have?
Some of 145 Via Athena's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Via Athena currently offering any rent specials?
145 Via Athena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Via Athena pet-friendly?
No, 145 Via Athena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 145 Via Athena offer parking?
Yes, 145 Via Athena offers parking.
Does 145 Via Athena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Via Athena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Via Athena have a pool?
Yes, 145 Via Athena has a pool.
Does 145 Via Athena have accessible units?
No, 145 Via Athena does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Via Athena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Via Athena has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Via Athena have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 145 Via Athena has units with air conditioning.
