143 Matisse Circle

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

VIEWs and Location! Location! Rarely does a unit with beautiful views come on the market in the desirable gated community of Provence D'Aliso. This town home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, high ceilings and lots of natural lighting. There is living room with a fireplace, dining area and newer sliding doors for you to go back and enjoy your yard with an amazing view! Half bathroom is downstairs and all bedrooms upstairs. Home has been completely upgraded. Enjoy your 2 car garage with cabinets for extra storage. Amenities include - pool & spa, tennis courts, gym, bbq, playground, clubhouse. Close to Soka University, shopping, Wood Canyon Wilderness Park, trails, golfing, award winning schools and the best beaches.