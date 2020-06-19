All apartments in Aliso Viejo
141 Sandcastle

141 Sandcastle · No Longer Available
Location

141 Sandcastle, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Vacant Go Direct. Great location in Aliso Viejo city. Best schools in southern Orange County. Very close to the beach and the toll road.
The Best Location in "Villas South" End unit. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, plenty of windows making this house Bright and cheerful. Cozy fire place. Good size Kitchen with beautiful ceramic tile floor. separate family room, Master Suite, Two good size bedrooms. Direct Access 2 car garage. Laundry room. Private enclosed patio and yard makes it feel like a single family.

New Carpet, new Paint and new faucets and plumbing all over the house, a must see, best deal in all of Aliso, hurry will not last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Sandcastle have any available units?
141 Sandcastle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 141 Sandcastle have?
Some of 141 Sandcastle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Sandcastle currently offering any rent specials?
141 Sandcastle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Sandcastle pet-friendly?
No, 141 Sandcastle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 141 Sandcastle offer parking?
Yes, 141 Sandcastle offers parking.
Does 141 Sandcastle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Sandcastle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Sandcastle have a pool?
No, 141 Sandcastle does not have a pool.
Does 141 Sandcastle have accessible units?
No, 141 Sandcastle does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Sandcastle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Sandcastle has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Sandcastle have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Sandcastle does not have units with air conditioning.

