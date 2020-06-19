141 Sandcastle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Vacant Go Direct. Great location in Aliso Viejo city. Best schools in southern Orange County. Very close to the beach and the toll road.

The Best Location in "Villas South" End unit. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, plenty of windows making this house Bright and cheerful. Cozy fire place. Good size Kitchen with beautiful ceramic tile floor. separate family room, Master Suite, Two good size bedrooms. Direct Access 2 car garage. Laundry room. Private enclosed patio and yard makes it feel like a single family.



New Carpet, new Paint and new faucets and plumbing all over the house, a must see, best deal in all of Aliso, hurry will not last