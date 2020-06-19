14 Verdin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities accessible basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage guest parking media room tennis court

Private condo located at the end of a Cul-De-Sac street with incredible panoramic views of mountains and City lights! Light and bright open floorplan boats 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Inside laundry room. One garage space with storage and assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking. Close to playgrounds, parks, baseball/soccer fields, tennis/basketball counters and 22+ miles of hiking/biking trails! Close to toll road, shopping, theaters, restaurants and AWARD-WINNING SCHOOLS.