Aliso Viejo, CA
14 Verdin Lane
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 AM

14 Verdin Lane

14 Verdin Ln
Location

14 Verdin Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seacrest Villas

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
media room
tennis court
Private condo located at the end of a Cul-De-Sac street with incredible panoramic views of mountains and City lights! Light and bright open floorplan boats 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Inside laundry room. One garage space with storage and assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking. Close to playgrounds, parks, baseball/soccer fields, tennis/basketball counters and 22+ miles of hiking/biking trails! Close to toll road, shopping, theaters, restaurants and AWARD-WINNING SCHOOLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Verdin Lane have any available units?
14 Verdin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 14 Verdin Lane have?
Some of 14 Verdin Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Verdin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14 Verdin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Verdin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14 Verdin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 14 Verdin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14 Verdin Lane offers parking.
Does 14 Verdin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Verdin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Verdin Lane have a pool?
No, 14 Verdin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14 Verdin Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 14 Verdin Lane has accessible units.
Does 14 Verdin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Verdin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Verdin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Verdin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
