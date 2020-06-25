All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

133 Montara

133 Montara Drive
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

133 Montara Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
St. Tropez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
133 Montara Available 06/15/19 "St. Tropez" Lower Level, End Unit Condo - Lovely, lower level, end unit condo in very desirable community of "St. Tropez". 2 br/2 baths. Living room with fireplace and french door to patio. Kitchen with tile counter top, gas range, microwave and refrigerator.
Inside laundry room with washer/dryer included. Direct access 2 car garage with opener. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. En suite master bath with dual sinks, tub and shower. Second bedroom with mirrored wardrobe doors. Full hall bath across from 2nd bedroom. Central heat and AC. Great location within community.
Community pool and spa. Easy access to transportation, shopping, restaurants and more!

(RLNE4875252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Montara have any available units?
133 Montara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 133 Montara have?
Some of 133 Montara's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Montara currently offering any rent specials?
133 Montara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Montara pet-friendly?
No, 133 Montara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 133 Montara offer parking?
Yes, 133 Montara offers parking.
Does 133 Montara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Montara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Montara have a pool?
Yes, 133 Montara has a pool.
Does 133 Montara have accessible units?
No, 133 Montara does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Montara have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Montara does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Montara have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 Montara has units with air conditioning.
