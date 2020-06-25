Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

133 Montara Available 06/15/19 "St. Tropez" Lower Level, End Unit Condo - Lovely, lower level, end unit condo in very desirable community of "St. Tropez". 2 br/2 baths. Living room with fireplace and french door to patio. Kitchen with tile counter top, gas range, microwave and refrigerator.

Inside laundry room with washer/dryer included. Direct access 2 car garage with opener. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. En suite master bath with dual sinks, tub and shower. Second bedroom with mirrored wardrobe doors. Full hall bath across from 2nd bedroom. Central heat and AC. Great location within community.

Community pool and spa. Easy access to transportation, shopping, restaurants and more!



(RLNE4875252)