130 Montara Drive

COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME - READY FOR MOVE-IN – As you arrive to this well laid out 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom home you are greeted with an very bright, open floorplan, high vaulted ceilings ready for family and friend gatherings. You immediately feel the spaciousness of the home from the large living room, wrapping around through the dining room and connecting with the kitchen. The dining room and living room also connects with and oversees the well-sized patio. As you continue through the kitchen, you arrive to the downstairs bedroom and full bath as well as the laundry room and garage. Continuing upstairs, immediately on your left, you will find the spacious master bedroom boasting vaulted ceiling, completely remodeled bathroom. To the right of the stairs you find the 3rd bedroom and full bath. This home offers a GREAT opportunity for the most meticulous tenant: All flooring upgraded with new vinyl, carpet and tile. All walls and ceilings painted, Kitchen and all 3 bathrooms remodeled – overall this gives the home a nice, fresh feel. The home also provides the UNIQUE feature of a large 2 car garage and a 2 car DRIVEWAY. The area offer community pool, walking paths, parks as well as convenient proximity to award winning schools and shopping and only 10 minutes from the beach.