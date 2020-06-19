All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated October 2 2019 at 9:01 PM

130 Montara Drive

130 Montara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 Montara Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
St. Tropez

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME - READY FOR MOVE-IN – As you arrive to this well laid out 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom home you are greeted with an very bright, open floorplan, high vaulted ceilings ready for family and friend gatherings. You immediately feel the spaciousness of the home from the large living room, wrapping around through the dining room and connecting with the kitchen. The dining room and living room also connects with and oversees the well-sized patio. As you continue through the kitchen, you arrive to the downstairs bedroom and full bath as well as the laundry room and garage. Continuing upstairs, immediately on your left, you will find the spacious master bedroom boasting vaulted ceiling, completely remodeled bathroom. To the right of the stairs you find the 3rd bedroom and full bath. This home offers a GREAT opportunity for the most meticulous tenant: All flooring upgraded with new vinyl, carpet and tile. All walls and ceilings painted, Kitchen and all 3 bathrooms remodeled – overall this gives the home a nice, fresh feel. The home also provides the UNIQUE feature of a large 2 car garage and a 2 car DRIVEWAY. The area offer community pool, walking paths, parks as well as convenient proximity to award winning schools and shopping and only 10 minutes from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Montara Drive have any available units?
130 Montara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 130 Montara Drive have?
Some of 130 Montara Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Montara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Montara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Montara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 Montara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 130 Montara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 Montara Drive offers parking.
Does 130 Montara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Montara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Montara Drive have a pool?
Yes, 130 Montara Drive has a pool.
Does 130 Montara Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Montara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Montara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Montara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Montara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Montara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
