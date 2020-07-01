13 Vantis Drive

Amenities

Beautifully decorated, fully furnished and accessorized luxury loft with 2 bedrooms and den. Tailored for your business, Highly desired Citi-Walk live/work community includes diverse service businesses. Resort-style community includes clubhouse, fitness and game rooms, pool/spa. Town Center with a myriad of dining choices, stadium seating multi-plex cinema, Trader Joes, etc. is a short walk. We are centrally located in Coastal Orange County, minutes from amazing Laguna Beach, Dana Point, Newport Beach and Segerstrom Center for the arts in Costa Mesa. Midway between Los Angeles and San Diego makes for easy commutes to all southern California attractions including Sea World, Disneyland, Legoland, Hollywood and much more!