Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:54 AM

13 Vantis Drive

13 Vantis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13 Vantis Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
game room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
Beautifully decorated, fully furnished and accessorized luxury loft with 2 bedrooms and den. Tailored for your business, Highly desired Citi-Walk live/work community includes diverse service businesses. Resort-style community includes clubhouse, fitness and game rooms, pool/spa. Town Center with a myriad of dining choices, stadium seating multi-plex cinema, Trader Joes, etc. is a short walk. We are centrally located in Coastal Orange County, minutes from amazing Laguna Beach, Dana Point, Newport Beach and Segerstrom Center for the arts in Costa Mesa. Midway between Los Angeles and San Diego makes for easy commutes to all southern California attractions including Sea World, Disneyland, Legoland, Hollywood and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Vantis Drive have any available units?
13 Vantis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 13 Vantis Drive have?
Some of 13 Vantis Drive's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Vantis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13 Vantis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Vantis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13 Vantis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 13 Vantis Drive offer parking?
No, 13 Vantis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13 Vantis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Vantis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Vantis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13 Vantis Drive has a pool.
Does 13 Vantis Drive have accessible units?
No, 13 Vantis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Vantis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Vantis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Vantis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Vantis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

