Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool hot tub

Amazing 2 bedroom townhome in Aliso Viejo! - This amazing 2 story 2 bedroom townhome in Aliso Viejo offers brand new paint, new carpet upstairs and hardwood flooring downstairs. Large private patio and balcony on connected to the master bathroom. This townhome boasts a washer and dryer and spacious living room. This community also offers you access to a gated pool, spa, and a grill area. Pets Ok upon approval. Trash included.



